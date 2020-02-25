Listen Live Sports

No. 14 Northwestern 69, Ohio St. 55

February 25, 2020 8:50 pm
 
NORTHWESTERN (25-3)

Scheid 7-11 0-0 19, Wolf 4-7 0-0 8, Burton 2-3 0-2 4, Pulliam 4-14 7-9 16, Wood 5-6 2-2 12, Shaw 3-4 0-1 6, Galernik 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-48 9-14 69

OHIO ST. (17-11)

Juhasz 6-15 2-2 15, Patty 2-4 2-3 6, Greene 0-5 3-4 3, Miller 3-12 0-0 7, Sheldon 4-12 2-2 12, Jayaraman 0-1 0-0 0, Mikulasikova 4-5 1-2 12, Crooms 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-55 10-13 55

Northwestern 17 19 20 13 69
Ohio St. 19 14 12 10 55

3-Point Goals_Northwestern 6-13 (Scheid 5-7, Pulliam 1-5, Hamilton 0-1), Ohio St. 7-25 (Juhasz 1-6, Greene 0-2, Miller 1-4, Sheldon 2-8, Jayaraman 0-1, Mikulasikova 3-4). Assists_Northwestern 15 (Burton 4), Ohio St. 8 (Crooms 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Northwestern 32 (Wood 4-9), Ohio St. 28 (Juhasz 5-12). Total Fouls_Northwestern 13, Ohio St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,403.

