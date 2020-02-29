Listen Live Sports

No. 14 Northwestern 75, Illinois 58

February 29, 2020 4:48 pm
 
ILLINOIS (11-18)

Andrews 3-5 2-2 10, Myles 2-10 1-4 5, Beasley 7-14 0-0 18, Holesinska 1-4 0-0 3, Terry 2-10 2-2 6, Panagiotopoulou Andritsopoulou 0-1 1-2 1, Ephraim 2-5 4-4 9, Joens 1-3 0-0 2, Peebles 1-6 1-2 4, Rice 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-59 11-16 58

NORTHWESTERN (26-3)

Scheid 4-11 0-0 10, Wolf 8-13 5-8 21, Burton 5-9 1-1 13, Galernik 0-3 0-0 0, Pulliam 7-21 1-2 17, Shaw 1-2 0-0 2, Hamilton 2-2 0-0 5, Hartman 0-1 0-2 0, Rainey 0-0 0-0 0, Sancataldo 1-1 0-0 2, Wood 2-4 1-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-67 8-15 75

Illinois 13 12 17 16 58
Northwestern 21 15 24 15 75

3-Point Goals_Illinois 9-19 (Andrews 2-3, Beasley 4-5, Holesinska 1-2, Terry 0-2, Ephraim 1-1, Joens 0-2, Peebles 1-3, Rice 0-1), Northwestern 7-20 (Scheid 2-6, Wolf 0-1, Burton 2-4, Galernik 0-1, Pulliam 2-6, Hamilton 1-1, Hartman 0-1). Assists_Illinois 14 (Beasley 4), Northwestern 23 (Scheid 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Illinois 31 (Myles 2-7), Northwestern 46 (Wolf 4-9). Total Fouls_Illinois 16, Northwestern 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,016.

