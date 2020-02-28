Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 14 Oregon 69, Oregon St. 54

February 28, 2020 1:03 am
 
< a min read
      

OREGON ST. (15-13)

Hollins 0-4 0-0 0, Kelley 3-6 4-6 10, Tinkle 5-11 4-5 14, Reichle 3-7 2-2 11, Thompson 6-10 0-0 15, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas 0-2 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Vernon 1-2 0-0 2, Miller-Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 10-13 54.

OREGON (22-7)

Juiston 1-4 3-3 5, Lawson 2-5 0-0 4, Mathis 5-10 0-0 13, Pritchard 9-18 0-0 23, Richardson 6-14 0-0 15, Okoro 0-1 3-6 3, Patterson 2-6 0-1 4, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Dante 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 6-10 69.

Halftime_Oregon 29-25. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 6-20 (Reichle 3-6, Thompson 3-7, Hollins 0-1, Vernon 0-1, Lucas 0-2, Tinkle 0-3), Oregon 11-23 (Pritchard 5-9, Richardson 3-5, Mathis 3-7, Juiston 0-1, Walker 0-1). Rebounds_Oregon St. 27 (Tinkle 10), Oregon 28 (Okoro 6). Assists_Oregon St. 10 (Thompson 6), Oregon 14 (Lawson, Pritchard, Patterson 3). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 12, Oregon 13. A_10,098 (12,364).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter