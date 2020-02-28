No. 14 Oregon 69, Oregon St. 54

OREGON ST. (15-13)

Hollins 0-4 0-0 0, Kelley 3-6 4-6 10, Tinkle 5-11 4-5 14, Reichle 3-7 2-2 11, Thompson 6-10 0-0 15, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas 0-2 0-0 0, Silva 0-0 0-0 0, Vernon 1-2 0-0 2, Miller-Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 10-13 54.

OREGON (22-7)

Juiston 1-4 3-3 5, Lawson 2-5 0-0 4, Mathis 5-10 0-0 13, Pritchard 9-18 0-0 23, Richardson 6-14 0-0 15, Okoro 0-1 3-6 3, Patterson 2-6 0-1 4, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Dante 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 6-10 69.

Halftime_Oregon 29-25. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 6-20 (Reichle 3-6, Thompson 3-7, Hollins 0-1, Vernon 0-1, Lucas 0-2, Tinkle 0-3), Oregon 11-23 (Pritchard 5-9, Richardson 3-5, Mathis 3-7, Juiston 0-1, Walker 0-1). Rebounds_Oregon St. 27 (Tinkle 10), Oregon 28 (Okoro 6). Assists_Oregon St. 10 (Thompson 6), Oregon 14 (Lawson, Pritchard, Patterson 3). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 12, Oregon 13. A_10,098 (12,364).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.