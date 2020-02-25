Listen Live Sports

No. 15 Auburn 67, Mississippi 58

February 25, 2020 9:08 pm
 
MISSISSIPPI (13-15)

Buffen 6-13 4-5 16, Sy 0-1 0-0 0, Shuler 2-5 2-2 7, Tyree 3-19 8-9 16, Hinson 2-5 1-1 6, Crowley 2-4 0-0 4, B.Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Hunter 1-2 2-2 4, Collum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 17-19 58.

AUBURN (24-4)

Okoro 3-4 3-6 10, Purifoy 3-5 0-0 6, Wiley 5-9 5-7 15, Doughty 4-9 5-8 14, McCormick 2-9 2-2 6, McLemore 1-3 0-0 2, Cambridge 3-5 0-0 8, J.Williams 3-4 0-0 6, Flanigan 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 15-23 67.

Halftime_Auburn 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi 5-15 (Tyree 2-7, Shuler 1-2, B.Williams 1-2, Hinson 1-4), Auburn 4-14 (Cambridge 2-4, Okoro 1-1, Doughty 1-4, Johnson 0-1, McCormick 0-1, McLemore 0-1, Purifoy 0-1, J.Williams 0-1). Fouled Out_Shuler. Rebounds_Mississippi 29 (Buffen 8), Auburn 28 (Wiley 11). Assists_Mississippi 8 (Shuler, Crowley 2), Auburn 12 (Doughty 4). Total Fouls_Mississippi 20, Auburn 19. A_9,121 (9,121).

