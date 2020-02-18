No. 15 Creighton 73, No. 19 Marquette 65

CREIGHTON (21-6)

Bishop 3-5 0-2 6, Jefferson 5-9 0-1 11, Alexander 9-21 0-0 22, Ballock 2-6 2-2 8, Zegarowski 7-11 3-4 17, Mahoney 3-8 2-2 9, K.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 7-11 73.

MARQUETTE (17-8)

Bailey 2-6 1-2 7, John 6-6 0-3 12, Howard 4-14 2-4 13, McEwen 3-11 4-4 10, Anim 8-18 0-0 18, Elliott 2-4 0-0 5, Cain 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Torrence 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 7-13 65.

Halftime_Creighton 32-22. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 8-23 (Alexander 4-11, Ballock 2-6, Jefferson 1-2, Mahoney 1-3, Zegarowski 0-1), Marquette 8-33 (Howard 3-9, Bailey 2-4, Anim 2-9, Elliott 1-3, Cain 0-1, Torrence 0-1, McEwen 0-6). Rebounds_Creighton 32 (Jefferson 8), Marquette 35 (John 10). Assists_Creighton 19 (Ballock 7), Marquette 17 (McEwen 8). Total Fouls_Creighton 14, Marquette 16. A_14,329 (17,500).

