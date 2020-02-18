Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 15 Creighton 73, No. 19 Marquette 65

February 18, 2020 10:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

CREIGHTON (21-6)

Bishop 3-5 0-2 6, Jefferson 5-9 0-1 11, Alexander 9-21 0-0 22, Ballock 2-6 2-2 8, Zegarowski 7-11 3-4 17, Mahoney 3-8 2-2 9, K.Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 7-11 73.

MARQUETTE (17-8)

Bailey 2-6 1-2 7, John 6-6 0-3 12, Howard 4-14 2-4 13, McEwen 3-11 4-4 10, Anim 8-18 0-0 18, Elliott 2-4 0-0 5, Cain 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Torrence 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 7-13 65.

Halftime_Creighton 32-22. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 8-23 (Alexander 4-11, Ballock 2-6, Jefferson 1-2, Mahoney 1-3, Zegarowski 0-1), Marquette 8-33 (Howard 3-9, Bailey 2-4, Anim 2-9, Elliott 1-3, Cain 0-1, Torrence 0-1, McEwen 0-6). Rebounds_Creighton 32 (Jefferson 8), Marquette 35 (John 10). Assists_Creighton 19 (Ballock 7), Marquette 17 (McEwen 8). Total Fouls_Creighton 14, Marquette 16. A_14,329 (17,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|20 CMMC - A Small Business Forum for...
2|20 Capture the Flag
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines go hiking through Camp Wilson

Today in History

1792: Postal Service Act establishes US Post Office Department