No. 15 Creighton 81, No. 21 Butler 59

BUTLER (19-9)

Golden 2-6 0-1 4, McDermott 3-8 2-2 10, Nze 4-5 1-2 9, Baldwin 3-6 0-0 7, Thompson 1-11 3-6 5, Baddley 5-8 0-0 13, Battle 1-5 1-1 3, Tucker 1-5 0-0 2, Mulloy 1-3 2-2 4, Hastings 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-58 9-14 59.

CREIGHTON (22-6)

Bishop 7-10 5-6 19, Jefferson 0-5 0-0 0, Alexander 4-8 4-4 15, Ballock 3-7 0-0 9, Zegarowski 9-12 0-0 25, Mahoney 1-4 0-0 3, K.Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0, Windham 1-2 0-0 3, Canfield 0-0 0-0 0, Scurry 0-0 0-0 0, Zeil 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 27-54 12-14 81.

Halftime_Creighton 40-21. 3-Point Goals_Butler 6-20 (Baddley 3-5, McDermott 2-5, Baldwin 1-1, Golden 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Battle 0-3, Tucker 0-4), Creighton 15-26 (Zegarowski 7-7, Alexander 3-5, Ballock 3-7, Windham 1-2, Mahoney 1-3, Jefferson 0-1, Mitchell 0-1). Fouled Out_Golden. Rebounds_Butler 32 (Nze 7), Creighton 28 (Bishop 7). Assists_Butler 12 (Battle 4), Creighton 19 (Ballock 6). Total Fouls_Butler 17, Creighton 14. A_18,148 (18,320).

