Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 15 Gonzaga 53, Santa Clara 46

February 15, 2020 8:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

SANTA CLARA (9-16)

Herlihy 2-7 0-0 6, Wiehl 4-9 2-2 10, Hay 5-7 0-0 13, Jimenez 1-1 0-0 2, Wolph 1-4 2-2 4, Meyer 0-1 0-0 0, Yearwood 3-7 1-2 7, Hollingsworth 0-3 1-2 1, Pritchard 0-4 0-0 0, VanAllen 1-3 1-2 3, Totals 17-46 7-10 46

GONZAGA (25-2)

LeeAnne Wirth 3-11 0-0 6, Jenn Wirth 3-14 5-6 11, Loera 2-7 0-0 5, Townsend 2-8 2-2 6, Kayleigh Truong 4-8 0-0 9, Kempton 2-5 2-3 6, Virjoghe 1-2 0-0 2, Forsyth 1-3 0-0 2, Kaylynne Truong 3-3 0-0 6, Totals 21-61 9-11 53

Santa Clara 8 11 14 13 46
Gonzaga 13 17 11 12 53

3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 5-17 (Herlihy 2-4, Wiehl 0-3, Hay 3-4, Wolph 0-3, Meyer 0-1, Hollingsworth 0-1, VanAllen 0-1), Gonzaga 2-12 (Loera 1-4, Townsend 0-3, Truong 1-2, Kempton 0-1, Forsyth 0-2). Assists_Santa Clara 11 (Hay 4), Gonzaga 13 (Wirth 4). Fouled Out_Santa Clara Herlihy. Rebounds_Santa Clara 29 (Yearwood 2-4), Gonzaga 42 (Wirth 4-15). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 17, Gonzaga 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,000.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States