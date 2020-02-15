No. 15 Gonzaga 53, Santa Clara 46

SANTA CLARA (9-16)

Herlihy 2-7 0-0 6, Wiehl 4-9 2-2 10, Hay 5-7 0-0 13, Jimenez 1-1 0-0 2, Wolph 1-4 2-2 4, Meyer 0-1 0-0 0, Yearwood 3-7 1-2 7, Hollingsworth 0-3 1-2 1, Pritchard 0-4 0-0 0, VanAllen 1-3 1-2 3, Totals 17-46 7-10 46

GONZAGA (25-2)

LeeAnne Wirth 3-11 0-0 6, Jenn Wirth 3-14 5-6 11, Loera 2-7 0-0 5, Townsend 2-8 2-2 6, Kayleigh Truong 4-8 0-0 9, Kempton 2-5 2-3 6, Virjoghe 1-2 0-0 2, Forsyth 1-3 0-0 2, Kaylynne Truong 3-3 0-0 6, Totals 21-61 9-11 53

Santa Clara 8 11 14 13 — 46 Gonzaga 13 17 11 12 — 53

3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 5-17 (Herlihy 2-4, Wiehl 0-3, Hay 3-4, Wolph 0-3, Meyer 0-1, Hollingsworth 0-1, VanAllen 0-1), Gonzaga 2-12 (Loera 1-4, Townsend 0-3, Truong 1-2, Kempton 0-1, Forsyth 0-2). Assists_Santa Clara 11 (Hay 4), Gonzaga 13 (Wirth 4). Fouled Out_Santa Clara Herlihy. Rebounds_Santa Clara 29 (Yearwood 2-4), Gonzaga 42 (Wirth 4-15). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 17, Gonzaga 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,000.

