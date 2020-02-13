No. 15 Gonzaga 56, San Francisco 38

SAN FRANCISCO (9-16)

Rathbun 1-4 0-0 2, Vigil 4-9 2-2 10, Williams 4-11 2-2 10, Hoskova 3-12 2-3 8, Vaalavirta 1-5 0-0 2, Balogun 0-6 1-2 1, Galic 1-1 0-0 2, Sharifi 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-49 7-9 38

GONZAGA (24-2)

Jenn Wirth 2-8 4-4 8, LeeAnne Wirth 4-7 2-6 10, Loera 0-3 0-0 0, Townsend 4-10 0-0 8, Kayleigh Truong 2-6 0-0 5, Barfield 0-1 0-0 0, Kempton 3-3 4-6 10, Virjoghe 2-4 1-1 5, Forsyth 3-5 0-0 8, Kaylynne Truong 1-4 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-51 11-17 56

San Francisco 6 10 9 13 — 38 Gonzaga 11 14 16 15 — 56

3-Point Goals_San Francisco 1-13 (Rathbun 0-1, Williams 0-2, Hoskova 0-4, Vaalavirta 0-2, Balogun 0-3, Sharifi 1-1), Gonzaga 3-13 (Wirth 0-1, Loera 0-1, Townsend 0-3, Truong 1-2, Barfield 0-1, Forsyth 2-3, Truong 0-2). Assists_San Francisco 7 (Balogun 3), Gonzaga 16 (Wirth 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Francisco 28 (Rathbun 3-6), Gonzaga 38 (Kempton 5-6). Total Fouls_San Francisco 17, Gonzaga 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,000.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.