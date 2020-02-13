Listen Live Sports

No. 15 Gonzaga women use balance to beat San Francisco 56-38

February 13, 2020 11:04 pm
 
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — LeeAnne Wirth and Melody Kempton scored 10 points apiece and the No. 15 Gonzaga women rebounded from the loss that ended its 21-game winning streak with a 56-38 win over San Francisco on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs (24-2, 13-1 West Coast Conference), after allowing Saint Mary’s to make 14 of 21 3-pointers and shoot 56.5% in a 70-60 loss, clamped down the the Dons (9-16, 2-11).

San Francisco shot 1 of 13 from 3-point range and 41% overall, was outrebounded by 10 and had 17 turnovers.

Gonzaga matched its best-ever start from the 2004-05 season with their 15-straight win at home.

After struggling offensively for much of the first quarter, a Louise Forsyth 3-pointer put Gonzaga up for good 7-4 at the 2:38 mark. The Bulldogs steadily pulled away, with a big lead of 22, 51-29, with 3:32 left in the game.

Nine different Bulldogs played at least 10 minutes and none played more than 27.

Mikayla Williams and Leilah Vigil scored 10 points each for San Francisco.

The Dons, who lost the first matchup 69-46, matched their season low from a 73-38 loss to No. 10 Mississippi State early in the season.

