Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 15 Kentucky 66, Alabama 62

February 6, 2020 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

ALABAMA (13-10)

Copeland 1-3 2-2 4, Walker 7-12 0-0 17, Abrams 2-3 1-1 6, Lewis 2-9 1-2 5, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0, Knight 1-4 2-2 4, Barber 1-1 0-0 3, Benjamin 3-6 0-0 6, Davis 3-10 2-4 10, Johnson 3-6 1-3 7, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-55 9-14 62

KENTUCKY (18-4)

Anyagaligbo 3-7 1-2 7, McKinney 4-8 0-2 9, Haines 5-13 0-0 14, Paschal 2-8 2-2 6, Roper 1-4 7-8 10, Wyatt 3-5 1-1 7, Green 0-3 2-2 2, Patterson 5-13 0-0 11, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 13-17 66

Alabama 10 17 16 19 62
Kentucky 14 17 17 18 66

3-Point Goals_Alabama 7-19 (Walker 3-6, Abrams 1-1, Lewis 0-3, Barber 1-1, Davis 2-8), Kentucky 7-23 (McKinney 1-4, Haines 4-7, Paschal 0-1, Roper 1-2, Green 0-1, Patterson 1-8). Assists_Alabama 16 (Lewis 5), Kentucky 18 (Roper 5). Fouled Out_Alabama Johnson. Rebounds_Alabama 40 (Copeland 3-8), Kentucky 35 (Anyagaligbo 3-6). Total Fouls_Alabama 16, Kentucky 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,739.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk