No. 15 Kentucky 66, Alabama 62

ALABAMA (13-10)

Copeland 1-3 2-2 4, Walker 7-12 0-0 17, Abrams 2-3 1-1 6, Lewis 2-9 1-2 5, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0, Knight 1-4 2-2 4, Barber 1-1 0-0 3, Benjamin 3-6 0-0 6, Davis 3-10 2-4 10, Johnson 3-6 1-3 7, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-55 9-14 62

KENTUCKY (18-4)

Anyagaligbo 3-7 1-2 7, McKinney 4-8 0-2 9, Haines 5-13 0-0 14, Paschal 2-8 2-2 6, Roper 1-4 7-8 10, Wyatt 3-5 1-1 7, Green 0-3 2-2 2, Patterson 5-13 0-0 11, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 13-17 66

Alabama 10 17 16 19 — 62 Kentucky 14 17 17 18 — 66

3-Point Goals_Alabama 7-19 (Walker 3-6, Abrams 1-1, Lewis 0-3, Barber 1-1, Davis 2-8), Kentucky 7-23 (McKinney 1-4, Haines 4-7, Paschal 0-1, Roper 1-2, Green 0-1, Patterson 1-8). Assists_Alabama 16 (Lewis 5), Kentucky 18 (Roper 5). Fouled Out_Alabama Johnson. Rebounds_Alabama 40 (Copeland 3-8), Kentucky 35 (Anyagaligbo 3-6). Total Fouls_Alabama 16, Kentucky 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,739.

