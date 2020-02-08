No. 15 Kentucky 77, Tennessee 64

KENTUCKY (18-5)

Montgomery 1-2 0-0 2, Richards 5-5 5-6 15, Hagans 2-8 6-6 10, Maxey 6-13 3-4 15, Quickley 5-9 6-7 18, Brooks 2-5 0-0 4, Juzang 4-4 2-2 13, Sestina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-46 22-25 77.

TENNESSEE (13-10)

Fulkerson 3-10 10-12 16, Plavsic 1-3 0-0 2, Bowden 5-12 5-6 16, Vescovi 5-13 4-4 18, Pons 4-11 0-0 9, Johnson 1-5 0-0 3, Gaines 0-0 0-2 0, Nkamhoua 0-0 0-0 0, Pember 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 19-24 64.

Halftime_Kentucky 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 5-10 (Juzang 3-3, Quickley 2-3, Hagans 0-1, Maxey 0-3), Tennessee 7-26 (Vescovi 4-11, Bowden 1-4, Johnson 1-5, Pons 1-5, Pember 0-1). Rebounds_Kentucky 30 (Brooks 9), Tennessee 25 (Bowden 9). Assists_Kentucky 10 (Maxey 4), Tennessee 12 (Pons, Johnson 3). Total Fouls_Kentucky 21, Tennessee 20. A_21,232 (21,678).

