Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 15 Kentucky 77, Tennessee 64

February 8, 2020 3:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

KENTUCKY (18-5)

Montgomery 1-2 0-0 2, Richards 5-5 5-6 15, Hagans 2-8 6-6 10, Maxey 6-13 3-4 15, Quickley 5-9 6-7 18, Brooks 2-5 0-0 4, Juzang 4-4 2-2 13, Sestina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-46 22-25 77.

TENNESSEE (13-10)

Fulkerson 3-10 10-12 16, Plavsic 1-3 0-0 2, Bowden 5-12 5-6 16, Vescovi 5-13 4-4 18, Pons 4-11 0-0 9, Johnson 1-5 0-0 3, Gaines 0-0 0-2 0, Nkamhoua 0-0 0-0 0, Pember 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 19-24 64.

Halftime_Kentucky 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 5-10 (Juzang 3-3, Quickley 2-3, Hagans 0-1, Maxey 0-3), Tennessee 7-26 (Vescovi 4-11, Bowden 1-4, Johnson 1-5, Pons 1-5, Pember 0-1). Rebounds_Kentucky 30 (Brooks 9), Tennessee 25 (Bowden 9). Assists_Kentucky 10 (Maxey 4), Tennessee 12 (Pons, Johnson 3). Total Fouls_Kentucky 21, Tennessee 20. A_21,232 (21,678).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk