No. 15 Kentucky 80, Mississippi St. 72

February 4, 2020 11:21 pm
 
MISSISSIPPI ST. (14-8)

Ado 3-7 1-2 7, Perry 4-16 6-9 14, Stewart 6-10 1-1 15, Weatherspoon 2-11 5-5 9, Woodard 6-10 2-2 15, Carter 4-13 2-2 12, Molinar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-68 17-21 72.

KENTUCKY (17-5)

Montgomery 5-11 2-5 12, Richards 7-10 13-15 27, Hagans 2-7 2-2 6, Maxey 4-9 0-0 8, Quickley 3-11 14-14 21, Sestina 3-5 0-0 6, Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Juzang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 31-36 80.

Halftime_Kentucky 31-23. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 5-16 (Stewart 2-3, Carter 2-9, Woodard 1-3, Perry 0-1), Kentucky 1-10 (Quickley 1-6, Hagans 0-1, Sestina 0-1, Maxey 0-2). Fouled Out_Perry, Stewart. Rebounds_Mississippi St. 37 (Ado 11), Kentucky 34 (Richards 11). Assists_Mississippi St. 5 (Perry, Weatherspoon 2), Kentucky 14 (Hagans 6). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 25, Kentucky 14. A_20,115 (23,500).

