No. 15 Kentucky 88, Georgia 77

GEORGIA (15-13)

Paul 0-3 0-2 0, Staiti 7-15 7-8 22, Caldwell 8-13 2-2 18, Chapman 1-2 0-0 2, Connally 5-13 0-0 14, Bates 0-0 0-0 0, Isaacs 2-2 0-2 4, Nicholson 0-0 2-4 2, Hose 0-0 0-0 0, Hubbard 2-3 1-2 5, Jones 4-8 0-0 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-59 12-20 77

KENTUCKY (21-6)

Anyagaligbo 5-8 0-0 10, McKinney 3-6 0-0 8, Haines 5-11 2-2 15, Howard 8-14 5-5 25, Roper 1-2 11-11 14, Wyatt 2-6 1-1 5, Cole 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-4 0-0 5, King 0-0 0-0 0, Paschal 1-5 1-2 4, Patterson 1-6 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-63 20-21 88

Georgia 20 26 14 17 — 77 Kentucky 22 31 14 21 — 88

3-Point Goals_Georgia 7-8 (Staiti 1-1, Caldwell 0-1, Connally 4-4, Jones 2-2), Kentucky 12-27 (McKinney 2-3, Haines 3-9, Howard 4-6, Roper 1-1, Green 1-2, Paschal 1-4, Patterson 0-2). Assists_Georgia 11 (Connally 3), Kentucky 20 (Roper 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia 34 (Staiti 3-8), Kentucky 31 (Roper 2-5). Total Fouls_Georgia 17, Kentucky 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,163.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.