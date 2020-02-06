Listen Live Sports

No. 15 Kentucky women beat Alabama 66-62

February 6, 2020 9:16 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Sabrina Haines scored 14 points with four 3-pointers, Chasity Patterson added 11 points and No. 15 Kentucky beat Alabama 66-62 on Thursday night.

Jaida Roper had 10 points for Kentucky (18-4, 7-3 SEC), which scored 21 points off 17 Alabama turnovers. The Wildcats were without Rhyne Howard, averaging a team-best 23.2 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game. Howard tied a school record with 43 points at Alabama on Jan. 9.

Kentucky was coming off a loss to Florida on Sunday, letting a 10-point halftime lead get away in the second half. Patterson scored a career-high 25 points in defeat.

Jasmine Walker led Alabama (13-10, 3-7) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Brittany Davis added 10 points. Alabama had a 7-6 lead until Kentucky scored eight of the next 10 points and the Wildcats never trailed again.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

