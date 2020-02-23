Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 15 Oregon St. 76, California 63

February 23, 2020 7:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

OREGON ST. (20-8)

Jones 4-8 2-2 10, Pivec 10-17 4-4 24, Slocum 7-13 3-3 17, Tudor 1-4 0-0 3, Washington 5-9 0-0 10, Morris 1-3 0-0 2, Thropay 0-1 0-0 0, Goodman 2-4 1-2 7, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 1-2 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-61 11-13 76

CALIFORNIA (10-17)

Styles 3-8 1-2 9, West 2-5 0-2 4, Anastasieska 0-5 0-0 0, Brown 6-16 5-7 17, McIntosh 1-4 2-2 4, Lutje Schipholt 0-0 0-0 0, Yue 3-7 0-0 6, Crocker 5-11 6-6 17, Green 2-4 1-1 6, Olson 0-0 0-0 0, Richey 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 15-20 63

Oregon St. 14 11 27 24 76
California 16 8 19 20 63

3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 3-12 (Pivec 0-2, Slocum 0-2, Tudor 1-4, Goodman 2-4), California 4-12 (Styles 2-3, Anastasieska 0-1, Brown 0-2, McIntosh 0-1, Crocker 1-4, Green 1-1). Assists_Oregon St. 14 (Slocum 5), California 10 (Styles 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon St. 41 ( 4-8), California 31 ( 4-8). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 17, California 13. Technical Fouls_California Brown 1. A_2,486.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms