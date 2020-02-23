No. 15 Oregon St. 76, California 63

OREGON ST. (20-8)

Jones 4-8 2-2 10, Pivec 10-17 4-4 24, Slocum 7-13 3-3 17, Tudor 1-4 0-0 3, Washington 5-9 0-0 10, Morris 1-3 0-0 2, Thropay 0-1 0-0 0, Goodman 2-4 1-2 7, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 1-2 1-2 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-61 11-13 76

CALIFORNIA (10-17)

Styles 3-8 1-2 9, West 2-5 0-2 4, Anastasieska 0-5 0-0 0, Brown 6-16 5-7 17, McIntosh 1-4 2-2 4, Lutje Schipholt 0-0 0-0 0, Yue 3-7 0-0 6, Crocker 5-11 6-6 17, Green 2-4 1-1 6, Olson 0-0 0-0 0, Richey 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 15-20 63

Oregon St. 14 11 27 24 — 76 California 16 8 19 20 — 63

3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 3-12 (Pivec 0-2, Slocum 0-2, Tudor 1-4, Goodman 2-4), California 4-12 (Styles 2-3, Anastasieska 0-1, Brown 0-2, McIntosh 0-1, Crocker 1-4, Green 1-1). Assists_Oregon St. 14 (Slocum 5), California 10 (Styles 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon St. 41 ( 4-8), California 31 ( 4-8). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 17, California 13. Technical Fouls_California Brown 1. A_2,486.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.