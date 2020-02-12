No. 15 Villanova 72, No. 18 Marquette 71

MARQUETTE (17-7)

Bailey 0-5 0-0 0, John 2-3 0-0 4, Howard 8-20 3-6 24, McEwen 4-13 3-4 12, Anim 5-11 2-3 14, Cain 4-8 2-2 13, Johnson 1-1 0-1 2, Elliott 1-3 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 10-16 71.

VILLANOVA (18-6)

Bey 3-8 2-3 10, Robinson-Earl 6-9 5-9 17, Samuels 3-7 6-7 14, Gillespie 6-15 0-0 14, Moore 3-9 0-0 8, Swider 3-9 0-0 7, Slater 0-3 2-2 2, Cosby-Roundtree 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 15-21 72.

Halftime_Villanova 38-29. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 11-28 (Howard 5-11, Cain 3-4, Anim 2-3, McEwen 1-6, Bailey 0-2, Elliott 0-2), Villanova 9-31 (Moore 2-5, Bey 2-6, Samuels 2-6, Gillespie 2-7, Swider 1-5, Robinson-Earl 0-1, Slater 0-1). Rebounds_Marquette 37 (McEwen 11), Villanova 36 (Robinson-Earl 11). Assists_Marquette 11 (McEwen 5), Villanova 14 (Robinson-Earl, Samuels, Gillespie 4). Total Fouls_Marquette 16, Villanova 14. A_6,501 (6,500).

