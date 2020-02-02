No. 16 Arizona 73, Southern Cal 57

SOUTHERN CAL (11-10)

Overbeck 3-6 0-0 6, Pili 8-17 4-4 21, Caldwell 1-5 0-0 2, Jeune 3-8 0-0 8, Rogers 2-7 2-4 7, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Miura 3-5 0-0 9, White 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-54 6-8 57

ARIZONA (18-3)

McBryde 6-9 1-2 14, Reese 6-10 6-6 18, Thomas 3-8 0-0 7, Carter 3-8 0-0 7, McDonald 6-13 7-7 20, Smith 1-3 2-2 4, Alonso 1-2 0-0 3, Pueyo 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 26-56 16-17 73

Southern Cal 8 17 21 11 — 57 Arizona 18 13 19 23 — 73

3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 7-17 (Pili 1-3, Caldwell 0-1, Jeune 2-5, Rogers 1-3, Miura 3-5), Arizona 5-15 (McBryde 1-2, Thomas 1-5, Carter 1-2, McDonald 1-5, Alonso 1-1). Assists_Southern Cal 9 (Jeune 3), Arizona 13 (McDonald 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern Cal 27 (Pili 3-5), Arizona 35 (Reese 4-17). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 14, Arizona 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,027.

