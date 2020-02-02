Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 16 Arizona 73, Southern Cal 57

February 2, 2020 4:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

SOUTHERN CAL (11-10)

Overbeck 3-6 0-0 6, Pili 8-17 4-4 21, Caldwell 1-5 0-0 2, Jeune 3-8 0-0 8, Rogers 2-7 2-4 7, Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Miura 3-5 0-0 9, White 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-54 6-8 57

ARIZONA (18-3)

McBryde 6-9 1-2 14, Reese 6-10 6-6 18, Thomas 3-8 0-0 7, Carter 3-8 0-0 7, McDonald 6-13 7-7 20, Smith 1-3 2-2 4, Alonso 1-2 0-0 3, Pueyo 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 26-56 16-17 73

Southern Cal 8 17 21 11 57
Arizona 18 13 19 23 73

3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 7-17 (Pili 1-3, Caldwell 0-1, Jeune 2-5, Rogers 1-3, Miura 3-5), Arizona 5-15 (McBryde 1-2, Thomas 1-5, Carter 1-2, McDonald 1-5, Alonso 1-1). Assists_Southern Cal 9 (Jeune 3), Arizona 13 (McDonald 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern Cal 27 (Pili 3-5), Arizona 35 (Reese 4-17). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 14, Arizona 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,027.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First-generation American Capt. Zeinalpour finds home in Army

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy