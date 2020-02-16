Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
No. 16 Colorado 69, Oregon St. 47

February 16, 2020 12:04 am
 
< a min read
      

COLORADO (20-6)

Battey 1-4 2-2 5, Gatling 3-7 0-0 8, Wright 5-12 1-2 13, Bey 6-10 9-13 21, Schwartz 0-8 0-0 0, Daniels 2-4 0-0 6, Parquet 2-3 2-2 7, Siewert 2-4 0-0 5, Walton 1-2 2-2 4, Kountz 0-0 0-2 0, Strating 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 16-23 69.

OREGON ST. (15-10)

Hollins 2-8 0-2 4, Kelley 2-3 1-2 5, Tinkle 3-15 3-5 10, Reichle 2-7 1-3 5, Thompson 7-17 3-4 17, Lucas 0-4 0-0 0, Hunt 0-0 0-0 0, Silva 2-2 0-0 4, Vernon 1-1 0-0 2, Miller-Moore 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 19-57 8-17 47.

Halftime_Colorado 31-22. 3-Point Goals_Colorado 9-20 (Gatling 2-2, Daniels 2-4, Wright 2-6, Battey 1-1, Parquet 1-1, Siewert 1-3, Schwartz 0-3), Oregon St. 1-17 (Tinkle 1-4, Lucas 0-2, Hollins 0-3, Reichle 0-3, Thompson 0-5). Rebounds_Colorado 42 (Bey 14), Oregon St. 32 (Tinkle 14). Assists_Colorado 14 (Wright 6), Oregon St. 6 (Thompson 4). Total Fouls_Colorado 18, Oregon St. 17.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press.

The Associated Press

