No. 16 Seton Hall 74, No. 21 Butler 72

February 19, 2020 8:41 pm
 
BUTLER (19-8)

Golden 6-11 4-4 17, McDermott 4-8 0-0 11, Nze 2-4 2-5 6, Baldwin 7-13 5-6 20, A.Thompson 6-11 0-0 12, Tucker 1-6 0-0 3, Baddley 1-2 0-0 3, Battle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 11-15 72.

SETON HALL (19-7)

Mamukelashvili 7-12 0-0 15, Gill 5-7 5-6 15, McKnight 3-7 10-11 18, Powell 5-15 5-5 16, Rhoden 2-8 0-0 4, Cale 1-1 0-0 3, Reynolds 1-1 0-0 3, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Obiagu 0-0 0-0 0, Samuel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 20-22 74.

Halftime_Butler 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Butler 7-21 (McDermott 3-7, Baddley 1-2, Tucker 1-3, Golden 1-4, Baldwin 1-5), Seton Hall 6-16 (McKnight 2-2, Cale 1-1, Reynolds 1-1, Mamukelashvili 1-3, Powell 1-5, Rhoden 0-4). Fouled Out_Golden. Rebounds_Butler 23 (Nze 10), Seton Hall 29 (Gill 7). Assists_Butler 15 (Baldwin 6), Seton Hall 13 (Powell 5). Total Fouls_Butler 16, Seton Hall 15. A_10,481 (18,711).

