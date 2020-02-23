No. 16 Seton Hall 81, St. John’s 65

ST. JOHN’S (14-13)

Roberts 2-5 4-4 8, Dunn 5-12 1-1 11, Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Champagnie 5-16 3-3 14, Figueroa 6-17 3-3 19, Earlington 3-9 0-0 6, Rutherford 2-6 1-2 5, Caraher 0-1 0-0 0, Sears 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-71 12-13 65.

SETON HALL (20-7)

Mamukelashvili 5-9 5-6 16, Gill 6-6 0-0 12, McKnight 2-8 0-0 5, Powell 6-18 4-5 18, Rhoden 4-5 3-4 14, Cale 3-6 4-4 10, Reynolds 1-3 0-0 3, Obiagu 0-0 3-4 3, Samuel 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 19-23 81.

Halftime_Seton Hall 36-22. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 5-20 (Figueroa 4-9, Champagnie 1-5, Caraher 0-1, Rutherford 0-1, Williams 0-1, Earlington 0-3), Seton Hall 8-28 (Rhoden 3-4, Powell 2-11, Reynolds 1-2, Mamukelashvili 1-3, McKnight 1-4, Samuel 0-1, Cale 0-3). Fouled Out_Rutherford. Rebounds_St. John’s 38 (Champagnie 11), Seton Hall 38 (Mamukelashvili 9). Assists_St. John’s 9 (Dunn 3), Seton Hall 19 (McKnight 6). Total Fouls_St. John’s 18, Seton Hall 16. A_14,648 (18,711).

