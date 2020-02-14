No. 16 Texas A&M 74, Vanderbilt 53

VANDERBILT (13-11)

Fasoula 0-2 0-0 0, Love 5-18 3-4 13, Newby 0-0 3-4 3, Cambridge 4-12 1-2 11, Hall 2-10 3-4 7, Chambers 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 2-2 0-0 4, Carter 0-3 0-0 0, Pearl 4-9 0-0 11, Washington 2-4 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-60 10-14 53

TEXAS A&M (19-5)

Jones 5-7 6-6 17, Johnson 4-10 2-4 10, Washington 1-1 0-0 3, Wells 3-7 4-4 12, Wilson 4-10 0-0 10, Rael-Whitsitt 0-1 0-0 0, Dreimane 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 8-12 2-4 18, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-2 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-50 14-18 74

Vanderbilt 10 17 11 15 — 53 Texas A&M 28 14 12 20 — 74

3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 5-17 (Love 0-1, Cambridge 2-5, Hall 0-3, Pearl 3-8), Texas A&M 6-10 (Jones 1-1, Washington 1-1, Wells 2-3, Wilson 2-4, Carter 0-1). Assists_Vanderbilt 9 (Cambridge 4), Texas A&M 18 (Washington 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 31 (Love 4-6), Texas A&M 37 ( 2-5). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 18, Texas A&M 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,193.

