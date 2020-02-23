Listen Live Sports

No. 16 Texas A&M 84, Auburn 54

February 23, 2020 7:00 pm
 
AUBURN (9-16)

Howard 3-6 0-0 9, Thompson 5-11 1-2 11, Alexander 6-14 1-1 15, Benton 2-9 0-0 5, Hansen 2-9 0-0 6, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0, White 3-4 0-0 6, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-1 0-0 0, Wells 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-57 2-3 54

TEXAS A&M (22-5)

Jones 4-8 0-0 8, Johnson 5-11 1-1 11, Carter 10-16 1-1 23, Washington 1-3 0-0 3, Wells 6-9 0-0 13, Rael-Whitsitt 2-3 0-0 4, Dreimane 1-2 0-0 2, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 3-5 0-0 8, Wilson 5-7 0-1 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-64 2-3 84

Auburn 11 21 17 5 54
Texas A&M 25 19 19 21 84

3-Point Goals_Auburn 8-25 (Howard 3-6, Alexander 2-5, Benton 1-6, Hansen 2-8), Texas A&M 8-15 (Carter 2-2, Washington 1-3, Wells 1-4, Williams 2-3, Wilson 2-3). Assists_Auburn 14 (Alexander 4), Texas A&M 29 (Washington 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Auburn 21 (Thompson 3-8), Texas A&M 43 (Johnson 4-8). Total Fouls_Auburn 8, Texas A&M 6. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,809.

