No. 17 Auburn 75, No. 13 Kentucky 66

KENTUCKY (16-5)

Maxey 5-14 10-12 22, Richards 3-8 1-2 7, Quickley 6-13 9-10 23, Brooks 2-2 0-0 4, Hagans 2-5 0-0 5, Sestina 0-3 0-0 0, Montgomery 1-1 0-0 2, Juzang 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 20-49 20-24 66.

AUBURN (19-2)

Okoro 3-11 6-12 14, McCormick 1-6 2-2 4, Doughty 4-10 14-15 23, Purifoy 4-7 0-0 11, McLemore 2-5 3-5 7, Wiley 4-6 4-5 12, Johnson 0-3 4-5 4, Cambridge 0-2 0-0 0, Flanigan 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 33-44 75.

Halftime_Kentucky 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Kentucky 6-16 (Quickley 2-4, Maxey 2-5, Hagans 1-2, Juzang 1-2, Sestina 0-3), Auburn 6-24 (Purifoy 3-6, Okoro 2-4, Doughty 1-4, Cambridge 0-1, Flanigan 0-1, McLemore 0-2, Johnson 0-3, McCormick 0-3). Fouled Out_Quickley, Hagans. Rebounds_Kentucky 24 (Richards 7), Auburn 39 (Wiley 10). Assists_Kentucky 8 (Hagans 3), Auburn 9 (McCormick 4). Total Fouls_Kentucky 29, Auburn 20.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.