No. 17 Florida St. 78, Wake Forest 67

WAKE FOREST (13-14)

Morra 2-5 2-3 6, Raca 4-13 9-11 17, Conti 4-10 6-9 16, Scruggs 1-3 0-0 2, Sharp 5-7 1-2 13, Banks 1-1 0-0 2, Branch 0-0 0-0 0, Summiel 1-1 0-0 2, Udoh 2-7 0-0 4, Hahne 0-0 0-0 0, Harrison 0-1 2-2 2, Hoard 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-51 20-27 67

FLORIDA ST. (21-5)

Gillespie 7-12 1-2 15, Myers 0-1 0-0 0, Ekhomu 10-14 1-2 23, Jones 7-11 0-0 14, Woolfolk 5-13 3-3 13, Clarkson 0-0 0-0 0, Baldwin 2-2 1-2 5, Puisis 2-4 0-0 6, Weber 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-58 8-11 78

Wake Forest 10 20 16 21 — 67 Florida St. 7 22 23 26 — 78

3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 5-11 (Raca 0-3, Conti 2-2, Scruggs 0-1, Sharp 2-3, Hoard 1-2), Florida St. 4-15 (Gillespie 0-2, Ekhomu 2-5, Woolfolk 0-4, Puisis 2-4). Assists_Wake Forest 11 (Conti 4), Florida St. 16 (Ekhomu 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wake Forest 29 (Sharp 3-10), Florida St. 29 ( 3-4). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 16, Florida St. 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,771.

