No. 17 Florida St. women reach 20 wins for 8th season in row

February 9, 2020 2:19 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie scored 22 points and Morgan Jones put up her first career double-double to lead No. 17 Florida State over Virginia 63-55 on Sunday.

Gillespie was 9-of-18 shooting and had eight rebounds while Jones was 5 of 7 from the field in scoring 11 points with 11 boards. Nicki Ekhomu also added 11 points.

The Seminoles (20-4, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were coming off a win at No. 5 Louisville, reached 20 wins for eighth straight season.

FSU was only 4 of 21 from the arc but 21 of 38 inside it along with 14 offensive boards that led to a 15-3 advantage in second-chance points.

Jocelyn Willoughby made half of her 14 shots in scoring 19 points and Shemera Williams added 12 for the Cavaliers (10-14, 5-8).

The Seminoles led the entire second half but didn’t clinch the win until a 7-0 run in the final 40 seconds gave them an 11-point cushion before a Willoughby 3-pointer at the buzzer.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

