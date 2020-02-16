No. 17 Iowa 97, Wisconsin 71

WISCONSIN (11-15)

Laszewski 2-9 3-5 7, Lewis 6-15 5-6 17, Beverley 2-7 4-4 9, Hilliard 5-12 0-2 10, Van Leeuwen 3-5 2-4 8, Fredrickson 0-8 0-0 0, Stapleton 3-4 2-3 8, Stauffacher 0-2 0-0 0, Bragg 0-0 0-0 0, Gilreath 2-5 0-0 6, Luehring 0-2 0-0 0, Pospisilova 2-5 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-74 16-24 71

IOWA (21-5)

Ollinger 1-5 0-0 2, Czinano 8-11 3-4 19, Doyle 7-14 7-10 22, Makenzie Meyer 4-7 2-2 13, Sevillian 1-4 0-0 2, Cook 1-2 3-4 5, Valino Ramos 0-0 0-0 0, Warnock 6-8 4-4 20, Marshall 3-4 0-0 8, Martin 1-4 0-0 2, Megan Meyer 1-1 0-0 2, Sanders 1-1 0-0 2, Taiwo 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-62 19-24 97

Wisconsin 16 22 20 13 — 71 Iowa 28 23 23 23 — 97

3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 5-16 (Beverley 1-3, Hilliard 0-2, Van Leeuwen 0-1, Fredrickson 0-1, Stauffacher 0-1, Gilreath 2-4, Pospisilova 2-4), Iowa 10-22 (Doyle 1-4, Meyer 3-4, Sevillian 0-3, Warnock 4-5, Marshall 2-3, Martin 0-2, Taiwo 0-1). Assists_Wisconsin 10 (Beverley 3), Iowa 21 (Doyle 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wisconsin 40 (Laszewski 5-6), Iowa 42 (Meyer 2-4). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 19, Iowa 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_9,506.

