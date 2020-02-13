Listen Live Sports

No. 17 Oregon 68, No. 16 Colorado 60

February 13, 2020 11:11 pm
 
COLORADO (19-6)

Battey 6-10 2-3 14, Gatling 4-14 0-0 11, Wright 3-10 1-2 8, Bey 2-6 0-0 4, Schwartz 5-8 1-1 14, Siewert 3-7 0-0 9, Parquet 0-3 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Walton 0-0 0-0 0, Kountz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 4-6 60.

OREGON (19-6)

Juiston 3-9 0-0 6, Lawson 1-2 1-1 3, Duarte 3-10 1-2 8, Pritchard 5-13 3-4 15, Richardson 7-15 4-4 21, Walker 0-3 3-4 3, Mathis 2-4 0-0 6, Patterson 3-4 0-1 6, Okoro 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 12-16 68.

Halftime_Colorado 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Colorado 10-29 (Schwartz 3-5, Siewert 3-7, Gatling 3-10, Wright 1-4, Kountz 0-1, Parquet 0-2), Oregon 8-24 (Richardson 3-5, Mathis 2-4, Pritchard 2-5, Duarte 1-6, Patterson 0-1, Walker 0-1, Juiston 0-2). Fouled Out_Duarte. Rebounds_Colorado 34 (Battey 11), Oregon 35 (Pritchard 11). Assists_Colorado 14 (Wright 5), Oregon 14 (Pritchard 6). Total Fouls_Colorado 15, Oregon 12. A_9,275 (12,364).

