Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 17 Oregon 80, Utah 62

February 16, 2020 11:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

UTAH (14-11)

Allen 2-8 6-9 10, Battin 1-3 2-2 5, Carlson 5-6 0-0 10, Gach 2-8 0-0 4, Jones 5-11 4-4 18, Jantunen 4-5 0-0 8, Plummer 2-5 0-0 5, Brenchley 0-3 0-0 0, Thioune 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-50 12-15 62.

OREGON (20-6)

Juiston 5-7 1-1 11, Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, Duarte 0-3 0-0 0, Pritchard 8-13 4-4 25, Richardson 7-8 0-0 18, Mathis 3-6 0-0 9, Okoro 3-5 0-1 6, Patterson 4-7 2-2 10, Walker 0-3 1-2 1, Ionescu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-52 8-10 80.

Halftime_Oregon 44-30. 3-Point Goals_Utah 6-20 (Jones 4-8, Battin 1-2, Plummer 1-4, Brenchley 0-1, Jantunen 0-1, Gach 0-4), Oregon 12-24 (Pritchard 5-9, Richardson 4-4, Mathis 3-5, Walker 0-1, Duarte 0-2, Patterson 0-3). Rebounds_Utah 27 (Carlson 7), Oregon 23 (Richardson 6). Assists_Utah 13 (Allen 6), Oregon 18 (Richardson 6). Total Fouls_Utah 9, Oregon 16. A_8,542 (12,364).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins