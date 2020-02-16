No. 17 Oregon 80, Utah 62

UTAH (14-11)

Allen 2-8 6-9 10, Battin 1-3 2-2 5, Carlson 5-6 0-0 10, Gach 2-8 0-0 4, Jones 5-11 4-4 18, Jantunen 4-5 0-0 8, Plummer 2-5 0-0 5, Brenchley 0-3 0-0 0, Thioune 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-50 12-15 62.

OREGON (20-6)

Juiston 5-7 1-1 11, Lawson 0-0 0-0 0, Duarte 0-3 0-0 0, Pritchard 8-13 4-4 25, Richardson 7-8 0-0 18, Mathis 3-6 0-0 9, Okoro 3-5 0-1 6, Patterson 4-7 2-2 10, Walker 0-3 1-2 1, Ionescu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-52 8-10 80.

Halftime_Oregon 44-30. 3-Point Goals_Utah 6-20 (Jones 4-8, Battin 1-2, Plummer 1-4, Brenchley 0-1, Jantunen 0-1, Gach 0-4), Oregon 12-24 (Pritchard 5-9, Richardson 4-4, Mathis 3-5, Walker 0-1, Duarte 0-2, Patterson 0-3). Rebounds_Utah 27 (Carlson 7), Oregon 23 (Richardson 6). Assists_Utah 13 (Allen 6), Oregon 18 (Richardson 6). Total Fouls_Utah 9, Oregon 16. A_8,542 (12,364).

