No. 18 Colorado 70, Southern Cal 66

SOUTHERN CAL (19-8)

Okongwu 10-13 1-1 21, Rakocevic 6-13 2-3 14, E.Anderson 0-4 0-0 0, Mathews 7-11 2-2 17, Utomi 3-7 3-4 10, Weaver 2-11 0-0 4, Mobley 0-2 0-0 0, Agbonkpolo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 8-10 66.

COLORADO (21-6)

Battey 0-2 1-2 1, Gatling 5-8 0-0 13, Wright 7-13 1-2 15, Bey 5-10 3-3 14, Schwartz 4-8 0-0 11, Siewert 4-8 0-1 11, Parquet 2-4 0-0 5, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Kountz 0-1 0-0 0, Walton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 5-8 70.

Halftime_Southern Cal 29-26. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 2-10 (Utomi 1-1, Mathews 1-3, E.Anderson 0-1, Weaver 0-5), Colorado 11-26 (Gatling 3-4, Siewert 3-5, Schwartz 3-6, Bey 1-2, Parquet 1-3, Battey 0-1, Walton 0-1, Wright 0-4). Fouled Out_Battey. Rebounds_Southern Cal 30 (Rakocevic 11), Colorado 30 (Bey 11). Assists_Southern Cal 9 (Weaver 4), Colorado 16 (Wright 7). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 16, Colorado 12.

