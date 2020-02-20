Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 18 Colorado 70, Southern Cal 66

February 20, 2020 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

SOUTHERN CAL (19-8)

Okongwu 10-13 1-1 21, Rakocevic 6-13 2-3 14, E.Anderson 0-4 0-0 0, Mathews 7-11 2-2 17, Utomi 3-7 3-4 10, Weaver 2-11 0-0 4, Mobley 0-2 0-0 0, Agbonkpolo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 8-10 66.

COLORADO (21-6)

Battey 0-2 1-2 1, Gatling 5-8 0-0 13, Wright 7-13 1-2 15, Bey 5-10 3-3 14, Schwartz 4-8 0-0 11, Siewert 4-8 0-1 11, Parquet 2-4 0-0 5, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Kountz 0-1 0-0 0, Walton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 5-8 70.

Halftime_Southern Cal 29-26. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 2-10 (Utomi 1-1, Mathews 1-3, E.Anderson 0-1, Weaver 0-5), Colorado 11-26 (Gatling 3-4, Siewert 3-5, Schwartz 3-6, Bey 1-2, Parquet 1-3, Battey 0-1, Walton 0-1, Wright 0-4). Fouled Out_Battey. Rebounds_Southern Cal 30 (Rakocevic 11), Colorado 30 (Bey 11). Assists_Southern Cal 9 (Weaver 4), Colorado 16 (Wright 7). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 16, Colorado 12.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up