No. 18 Indiana 57, Nebraska 53

INDIANA (19-6)

Gulbe 2-10 3-4 7, Wise 4-10 0-0 10, Berger 3-13 3-4 9, Patberg 4-14 2-4 10, Penn 5-14 2-2 14, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 3-7 1-2 7, Warthen 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-69 11-16 57

NEBRASKA (15-9)

Veerbeek 0-2 0-0 0, Cain 6-10 0-2 12, Eliely 3-10 0-1 6, Haiby 2-6 0-0 5, Whitish 2-7 0-0 6, Bourne 3-6 1-2 7, Brown 2-12 2-2 7, Mershon 1-2 0-0 2, Brady 2-4 0-0 5, Helms 1-1 1-1 3, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 4-8 53

Indiana 26 15 10 6 — 57 Nebraska 6 17 17 13 — 53

3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-15 (Gulbe 0-2, Wise 2-5, Patberg 0-1, Penn 2-6, Warthen 0-1), Nebraska 5-18 (Veerbeek 0-1, Eliely 0-2, Haiby 1-3, Whitish 2-4, Bourne 0-2, Brown 1-4, Brady 1-2). Assists_Indiana 10 (Patberg 4), Nebraska 15 (Brown 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 49 (Gulbe 5-8), Nebraska 43 (Mershon 3-4). Total Fouls_Indiana 14, Nebraska 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,160.

