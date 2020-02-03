No. 18 Indiana 66, Purdue 54

INDIANA (18-5)

Gulbe 4-9 0-0 8, Wise 3-4 0-0 7, Berger 7-14 1-1 15, Patberg 4-8 9-11 17, Penn 6-16 2-2 15, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 2-4 0-0 4, Warthen 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-56 12-14 66

PURDUE (15-8)

Grant 1-6 2-4 5, Harris 7-15 2-3 16, Hardin 0-2 0-0 0, McLaughlin 3-11 2-2 9, Oden 10-19 4-6 24, Diagne 0-2 0-0 0, Traylor 0-2 0-2 0, Makolo 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 21-59 10-17 54

Indiana 16 18 14 18 — 66 Purdue 10 11 21 12 — 54

3-Point Goals_Indiana 2-10 (Gulbe 0-1, Wise 1-1, Berger 0-2, Penn 1-5, Warthen 0-1), Purdue 2-9 (Grant 1-3, Hardin 0-1, McLaughlin 1-4, Oden 0-1). Assists_Indiana 13 (Patberg 7), Purdue 12 (McLaughlin 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 38 (Patberg 4-9), Purdue 28 (Oden 4-5). Total Fouls_Indiana 15, Purdue 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,161.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.