Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 18 Indiana 66, Purdue 54

February 3, 2020 9:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

INDIANA (18-5)

Gulbe 4-9 0-0 8, Wise 3-4 0-0 7, Berger 7-14 1-1 15, Patberg 4-8 9-11 17, Penn 6-16 2-2 15, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 2-4 0-0 4, Warthen 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-56 12-14 66

PURDUE (15-8)

Grant 1-6 2-4 5, Harris 7-15 2-3 16, Hardin 0-2 0-0 0, McLaughlin 3-11 2-2 9, Oden 10-19 4-6 24, Diagne 0-2 0-0 0, Traylor 0-2 0-2 0, Makolo 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 21-59 10-17 54

Indiana 16 18 14 18 66
Purdue 10 11 21 12 54

3-Point Goals_Indiana 2-10 (Gulbe 0-1, Wise 1-1, Berger 0-2, Penn 1-5, Warthen 0-1), Purdue 2-9 (Grant 1-3, Hardin 0-1, McLaughlin 1-4, Oden 0-1). Assists_Indiana 13 (Patberg 7), Purdue 12 (McLaughlin 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 38 (Patberg 4-9), Purdue 28 (Oden 4-5). Total Fouls_Indiana 15, Purdue 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,161.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|5 Populism and Political Economy: Looking...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

K-9 explosive detective team trains to remain calm

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy