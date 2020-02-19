No. 18 Northwestern 82, Rutgers 65

RUTGERS (18-8)

Gilles 1-5 0-0 2, Wallace 8-11 0-0 16, Guirantes 4-13 11-11 19, Mack 4-9 3-3 12, Sanders 2-8 0-0 4, Singleton 2-4 3-4 7, Davenport 0-1 0-0 0, Broughton 1-2 0-0 2, Migliore 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-54 17-18 65

NORTHWESTERN (23-3)

Scheid 3-10 0-0 9, Wolf 5-5 4-4 14, Burton 8-9 5-6 23, Pulliam 10-17 3-5 27, Wood 1-3 0-1 2, Shaw 2-4 0-0 4, Galernik 1-1 0-0 3, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Hartman 0-0 0-0 0, Sancataldo 0-1 0-0 0, Satterwhite 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-51 12-16 82

Rutgers 14 8 15 28 — 65 Northwestern 16 21 27 18 — 82

3-Point Goals_Rutgers 2-11 (Gilles 0-2, Guirantes 0-3, Mack 1-2, Sanders 0-2, Broughton 0-1, Migliore 1-1), Northwestern 10-20 (Scheid 3-8, Burton 2-3, Pulliam 4-7, Galernik 1-1, Sancataldo 0-1). Assists_Rutgers 14 (Sanders 6), Northwestern 24 (Burton 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Rutgers 26 (Singleton 3-6), Northwestern 29 (Shaw 3-4). Total Fouls_Rutgers 15, Northwestern 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,142.

