Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 18 Northwestern 82, Rutgers 65

February 19, 2020 10:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

RUTGERS (18-8)

Gilles 1-5 0-0 2, Wallace 8-11 0-0 16, Guirantes 4-13 11-11 19, Mack 4-9 3-3 12, Sanders 2-8 0-0 4, Singleton 2-4 3-4 7, Davenport 0-1 0-0 0, Broughton 1-2 0-0 2, Migliore 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-54 17-18 65

NORTHWESTERN (23-3)

Scheid 3-10 0-0 9, Wolf 5-5 4-4 14, Burton 8-9 5-6 23, Pulliam 10-17 3-5 27, Wood 1-3 0-1 2, Shaw 2-4 0-0 4, Galernik 1-1 0-0 3, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Hartman 0-0 0-0 0, Sancataldo 0-1 0-0 0, Satterwhite 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-51 12-16 82

Rutgers 14 8 15 28 65
Northwestern 16 21 27 18 82

3-Point Goals_Rutgers 2-11 (Gilles 0-2, Guirantes 0-3, Mack 1-2, Sanders 0-2, Broughton 0-1, Migliore 1-1), Northwestern 10-20 (Scheid 3-8, Burton 2-3, Pulliam 4-7, Galernik 1-1, Sancataldo 0-1). Assists_Rutgers 14 (Sanders 6), Northwestern 24 (Burton 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Rutgers 26 (Singleton 3-6), Northwestern 29 (Shaw 3-4). Total Fouls_Rutgers 15, Northwestern 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,142.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up