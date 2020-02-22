Listen Live Sports

No. 18 Northwestern 82, Wisconsin 66

February 22, 2020
 
NORTHWESTERN (24-3)

Scheid 5-12 0-0 13, Wolf 4-10 0-1 8, Burton 4-9 5-5 15, Pulliam 13-20 0-0 28, Wood 6-7 0-1 12, Shaw 0-1 0-2 0, Galernik 1-2 0-0 2, Hamilton 1-6 0-0 2, Pikiell 0-0 0-0 0, Rainey 1-1 0-0 2, Sancataldo 0-0 0-0 0, Satterwhite 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-69 5-9 82

WISCONSIN (11-17)

Laszewski 6-13 2-4 14, Lewis 4-12 4-4 12, Gilreath 0-5 0-0 0, Hilliard 2-3 3-4 7, Van Leeuwen 4-6 0-2 10, Crowley 0-1 0-0 0, Fredrickson 1-3 1-2 3, Mathiason 0-0 0-0 0, Mueller 0-0 0-0 0, Stapleton 3-7 0-0 6, Stauffacher 1-1 0-0 3, Beverley 1-5 4-4 7, Bragg 0-0 1-2 1, Pospisilova 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-58 15-22 66

Northwestern 15 22 21 24 82
Wisconsin 15 19 17 15 66

3-Point Goals_Northwestern 7-14 (Scheid 3-6, Burton 2-3, Pulliam 2-2, Hamilton 0-2, Satterwhite 0-1), Wisconsin 5-13 (Gilreath 0-5, Van Leeuwen 2-3, Crowley 0-1, Stauffacher 1-1, Beverley 1-2, Pospisilova 1-1). Assists_Northwestern 23 (Burton 5), Wisconsin 15 (Van Leeuwen 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Northwestern 38 (Pulliam 3-6), Wisconsin 34 (Fredrickson 2-4). Total Fouls_Northwestern 17, Wisconsin 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,172.

