No. 19 Butler 66, Xavier 61

February 12, 2020 8:42 pm
 
XAVIER (16-9)

Carter 2-7 0-0 4, Freemantle 4-8 0-0 9, Jones 7-8 5-7 19, Marshall 8-15 2-4 20, Scruggs 1-9 0-0 3, Goodin 0-0 0-0 0, Tandy 1-5 0-0 3, Moore 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 24-55 7-11 61.

BUTLER (19-6)

Golden 2-6 0-0 4, McDermott 4-9 4-4 14, Nze 4-9 0-0 8, Baldwin 3-11 4-7 11, Thompson 3-4 0-2 6, Tucker 4-9 0-0 10, Baddley 3-3 0-0 9, Smits 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 25-53 8-13 66.

Halftime_Butler 32-23. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 6-16 (Marshall 2-4, Freemantle 1-1, Moore 1-3, Tandy 1-3, Scruggs 1-5), Butler 8-21 (Baddley 3-3, McDermott 2-6, Tucker 2-7, Baldwin 1-4, Golden 0-1). Rebounds_Xavier 29 (Jones 10), Butler 25 (McDermott 6). Assists_Xavier 12 (Marshall 7), Butler 12 (Baldwin 5). Total Fouls_Xavier 16, Butler 16. A_8,878 (9,100).

