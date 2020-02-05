No. 19 Butler 79, No. 10 Villanova 76

VILLANOVA (17-5)

Bey 11-20 2-3 29, Robinson-Earl 2-6 5-6 9, Samuels 1-2 0-0 2, Gillespie 9-19 7-10 28, Moore 2-5 0-0 5, Cosby-Roundtree 1-2 1-2 3, Swider 0-1 0-0 0, Slater 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 15-21 76.

BUTLER (18-5)

Golden 9-12 0-2 18, McDermott 7-8 4-4 21, Nze 5-8 2-3 12, Baldwin 5-15 4-4 17, Thompson 4-6 1-2 9, Tucker 0-3 2-2 2, Baddley 0-0 0-0 0, Smits 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-52 13-17 79.

Halftime_Butler 42-38. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 9-17 (Bey 5-8, Gillespie 3-7, Moore 1-1, Robinson-Earl 0-1), Butler 6-13 (McDermott 3-3, Baldwin 3-6, Golden 0-1, Tucker 0-3). Rebounds_Villanova 24 (Samuels 7), Butler 29 (McDermott, Baldwin 8). Assists_Villanova 8 (Gillespie 6), Butler 10 (Golden, Baldwin 3). Total Fouls_Villanova 19, Butler 19. A_8,814 (9,100).

