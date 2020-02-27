No. 19 Florida St. 81, Clemson 54

CLEMSON (7-21)

Robinson 2-8 1-3 5, Thornton 5-11 3-3 13, Hank 0-5 0-0 0, Spray 3-10 0-0 9, Thomas 1-1 0-0 3, Cherry 4-9 0-2 8, Bennett 1-2 0-0 2, Hayes 1-1 1-2 3, Blackstock 0-2 0-0 0, Cotton 1-2 0-0 2, Lopes 0-0 0-0 0, McNeal 2-5 0-2 4, Meertens 2-5 1-2 5, Sticker 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 6-14 54

FLORIDA ST. (22-6)

Gillespie 6-14 4-4 16, Myers 6-7 2-4 14, Ekhomu 5-13 0-0 11, Jones 4-7 4-6 12, Woolfolk 7-15 1-2 17, Clarkson 0-0 0-0 0, Baldwin 0-2 2-2 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Puisis 1-6 0-0 3, Weber 2-5 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-70 13-18 81

Clemson 7 16 17 14 — 54 Florida St. 25 17 21 18 — 81

3-Point Goals_Clemson 4-15 (Robinson 0-1, Thornton 0-1, Hank 0-1, Spray 3-9, Thomas 1-1, Blackstock 0-1, Cotton 0-1), Florida St. 6-22 (Gillespie 0-3, Ekhomu 1-5, Woolfolk 2-6, Puisis 1-4, Weber 2-4). Assists_Clemson 10 (Thomas 4), Florida St. 17 (Woolfolk 7). Fouled Out_Florida St. Baldwin. Rebounds_Clemson 34 ( 4-6), Florida St. 51 ( 5-8). Total Fouls_Clemson 16, Florida St. 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,836.

