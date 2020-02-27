Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 19 Florida St. 81, Clemson 54

February 27, 2020 10:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

CLEMSON (7-21)

Robinson 2-8 1-3 5, Thornton 5-11 3-3 13, Hank 0-5 0-0 0, Spray 3-10 0-0 9, Thomas 1-1 0-0 3, Cherry 4-9 0-2 8, Bennett 1-2 0-0 2, Hayes 1-1 1-2 3, Blackstock 0-2 0-0 0, Cotton 1-2 0-0 2, Lopes 0-0 0-0 0, McNeal 2-5 0-2 4, Meertens 2-5 1-2 5, Sticker 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 6-14 54

FLORIDA ST. (22-6)

Gillespie 6-14 4-4 16, Myers 6-7 2-4 14, Ekhomu 5-13 0-0 11, Jones 4-7 4-6 12, Woolfolk 7-15 1-2 17, Clarkson 0-0 0-0 0, Baldwin 0-2 2-2 2, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Puisis 1-6 0-0 3, Weber 2-5 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-70 13-18 81

Clemson 7 16 17 14 54
Florida St. 25 17 21 18 81

3-Point Goals_Clemson 4-15 (Robinson 0-1, Thornton 0-1, Hank 0-1, Spray 3-9, Thomas 1-1, Blackstock 0-1, Cotton 0-1), Florida St. 6-22 (Gillespie 0-3, Ekhomu 1-5, Woolfolk 2-6, Puisis 1-4, Weber 2-4). Assists_Clemson 10 (Thomas 4), Florida St. 17 (Woolfolk 7). Fouled Out_Florida St. Baldwin. Rebounds_Clemson 34 ( 4-6), Florida St. 51 ( 5-8). Total Fouls_Clemson 16, Florida St. 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,836.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter