No. 19 Florida St. women jump out early, rout Clemson 81-54

February 27, 2020 9:35 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Kiah Gillespie scored 10 of her 16 points in the first half and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 19 Florida State to an 81-54 victory over Clemson on Thursday night.

The Seminoles (22-6, 11-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) rebounded from a 65-62 loss at Georgia Tech last Thursday and have won five of their last seven games.

Gillespie was 6 of 14 from the floor and collected her 14th double-double. Nausia Woolfolk scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half and finished with seven assists for Florida State. Valencia Myers added 14 points, Morgan Jones had 12 and Nicki Ekhomu 11.

Kobi Thornton scored 13 points to lead Clemson (7-21, 3-14), which has lost 10 straight.

The Seminoles jumped out to a 25-7 first-quarter lead and built a 42-23 advantage at halftime despite missing 10 3-pointers (2 of 12). Clemson cut the deficit to 14 points early in the third but didn’t get closer.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

