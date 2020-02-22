No. 19 Iowa 100, Penn St. 57

PENN ST. (7-20)

Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Frazier 5-10 2-2 14, Hagans 1-4 2-2 4, Marisa 4-12 2-2 12, McDaniel 8-19 3-3 22, Camden 1-8 0-0 3, Ebo 0-1 0-0 0, Wallace 0-2 0-0 0, Bembry 0-2 0-0 0, James 0-0 0-0 0, Semion 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-61 9-9 57

IOWA (22-5)

Ollinger 2-5 0-0 4, Czinano 9-13 5-6 23, Doyle 7-11 3-3 18, Makenzie Meyer 4-9 0-0 10, Sevillian 1-4 0-0 3, Cook 1-1 0-0 2, Valino Ramos 0-1 0-0 0, Warnock 4-7 1-1 10, Marshall 3-5 0-0 9, Martin 3-6 1-1 7, Megan Meyer 1-3 0-0 3, Sanders 2-2 0-0 4, Taiwo 2-4 2-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-71 12-13 100

Penn St. 16 10 22 9 — 57 Iowa 22 27 29 22 — 100

3-Point Goals_Penn St. 8-28 (Frazier 2-5, Hagans 0-2, Marisa 2-8, McDaniel 3-6, Camden 1-6, Bembry 0-1), Iowa 10-28 (Doyle 1-2, Meyer 2-6, Sevillian 1-3, Warnock 1-4, Marshall 3-5, Martin 0-3, Meyer 1-3, Taiwo 1-2). Assists_Penn St. 13 (Hagans 4), Iowa 27 (Sevillian 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Penn St. 30 (McDaniel 3-5), Iowa 44 (Czinano 5-7). Total Fouls_Penn St. 13, Iowa 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,389.

