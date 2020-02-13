Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 19 Northwestern 66, Michigan 60

February 13, 2020 9:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

NORTHWESTERN (21-3)

Scheid 5-10 1-1 14, Wolf 6-14 1-2 13, Burton 4-5 4-5 13, Pulliam 1-10 2-2 4, Wood 4-4 6-6 14, Shaw 1-1 0-0 2, Galernik 2-3 0-0 4, Hamilton 1-6 0-0 2, Satterwhite 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 14-16 66

MICHIGAN (16-8)

Brown 4-9 1-2 12, Hillmon 4-6 0-0 8, Dilk 4-13 3-6 12, Johnson 7-11 1-2 15, Nolan 1-2 0-0 2, Kiser 1-2 3-4 5, Varejao 2-7 2-4 6, Sidor 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-53 10-18 60

Northwestern 18 12 25 11 66
Michigan 19 16 14 11 60

3-Point Goals_Northwestern 4-14 (Scheid 3-6, Burton 1-2, Pulliam 0-1, Galernik 0-1, Hamilton 0-3, Satterwhite 0-1), Michigan 4-13 (Brown 3-7, Dilk 1-2, Johnson 0-2, Nolan 0-1, Sidor 0-1). Assists_Northwestern 12 (Burton 3), Michigan 13 (Dilk 6). Fouled Out_Michigan Nolan. Rebounds_Northwestern 32 (Wolf 2-7), Michigan 31 (Varejao 4-6). Total Fouls_Northwestern 17, Michigan 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created