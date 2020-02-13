No. 19 Northwestern 66, Michigan 60

NORTHWESTERN (21-3)

Scheid 5-10 1-1 14, Wolf 6-14 1-2 13, Burton 4-5 4-5 13, Pulliam 1-10 2-2 4, Wood 4-4 6-6 14, Shaw 1-1 0-0 2, Galernik 2-3 0-0 4, Hamilton 1-6 0-0 2, Satterwhite 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 14-16 66

MICHIGAN (16-8)

Brown 4-9 1-2 12, Hillmon 4-6 0-0 8, Dilk 4-13 3-6 12, Johnson 7-11 1-2 15, Nolan 1-2 0-0 2, Kiser 1-2 3-4 5, Varejao 2-7 2-4 6, Sidor 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-53 10-18 60

Northwestern 18 12 25 11 — 66 Michigan 19 16 14 11 — 60

3-Point Goals_Northwestern 4-14 (Scheid 3-6, Burton 1-2, Pulliam 0-1, Galernik 0-1, Hamilton 0-3, Satterwhite 0-1), Michigan 4-13 (Brown 3-7, Dilk 1-2, Johnson 0-2, Nolan 0-1, Sidor 0-1). Assists_Northwestern 12 (Burton 3), Michigan 13 (Dilk 6). Fouled Out_Michigan Nolan. Rebounds_Northwestern 32 (Wolf 2-7), Michigan 31 (Varejao 4-6). Total Fouls_Northwestern 17, Michigan 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.