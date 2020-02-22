No. 2 Baylor 101, Oklahoma 69

OKLAHOMA (12-14)

Simpson 1-5 0-0 2, Gregory 10-17 5-6 30, Murcer 0-1 0-0 0, Robertson 5-14 2-2 16, Williams 5-13 5-6 15, Lampkin 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Williston 1-2 1-4 3, Veitenheimer 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-55 13-18 69

BAYLOR (25-1)

Cox 7-9 1-2 15, Smith 10-12 2-3 22, Cooper 6-11 0-1 16, Landrum 6-12 0-0 14, Richards 3-3 0-0 6, Bickle 1-2 0-0 2, DeGrate 2-4 2-2 6, Egbo 1-2 0-0 2, Jordyn Oliver 3-6 0-0 6, Trinity Oliver 0-1 2-2 2, Ursin 5-9 0-0 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 44-71 7-10 101

Oklahoma 19 8 16 26 — 69 Baylor 36 27 16 22 — 101

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 10-24 (Gregory 5-9, Robertson 4-11, Williams 0-3, Veitenheimer 1-1), Baylor 6-19 (Smith 0-1, Cooper 4-8, Landrum 2-7, Oliver 0-1, Ursin 0-2). Assists_Oklahoma 11 (Simpson 3), Baylor 33 (Cooper 11). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma 23 ( 3-3), Baylor 41 (Richards 2-4). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 15, Baylor 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,508.

