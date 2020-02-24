Listen Live Sports

No. 2 Baylor 64, West Virginia 39

February 24, 2020 9:36 pm
 
BAYLOR (26-1)

Cox 5-13 2-4 12, Smith 1-5 5-8 7, Cooper 6-12 1-2 17, Landrum 2-5 0-0 5, Richards 3-6 2-4 8, Bickle 0-0 0-0 0, DeGrate 0-0 0-0 0, Egbo 4-6 1-2 9, Jordyn Oliver 1-1 0-1 2, Trinity Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Ursin 2-5 0-1 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-53 11-22 64

WEST VIRGINIA (16-10)

Niblack 4-10 1-1 9, Norris 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 2-8 2-2 7, Rudd 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 2-14 0-0 5, Martinez 0-3 0-0 0, Ejiofor 0-1 0-0 0, Deans 1-6 3-5 5, Gondrezick 4-13 4-6 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-55 10-14 39

Baylor 11 18 25 10 64
West Virginia 6 13 9 11 39

3-Point Goals_Baylor 5-11 (Cooper 4-8, Landrum 1-2, Ursin 0-1), West Virginia 3-19 (Martin 1-3, Smith 1-7, Martinez 0-2, Deans 0-3, Gondrezick 1-4). Assists_Baylor 18 (Cox 5), West Virginia 6 (Niblack 2). Fouled Out_West Virginia Ejiofor. Rebounds_Baylor 33 (Cox 5-9), West Virginia 27 (Niblack 3-6). Total Fouls_Baylor 16, West Virginia 19. Technical Fouls_Baylor DeGrate 1, Egbo 1, West Virginia 1. A_2,146.

