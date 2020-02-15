No. 2 Baylor 69, Oklahoma St. 42

BAYLOR (23-1)

Cox 4-11 0-0 8, Smith 1-7 4-4 6, Landrum 5-10 1-2 12, Richards 2-7 4-4 8, Ursin 3-4 0-0 6, Bickle 1-1 0-0 2, DeGrate 0-3 0-0 0, Egbo 4-7 2-2 10, Cooper 6-10 3-5 15, Jordyn Oliver 1-2 0-0 2, Trinity Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-62 14-17 69

OKLAHOMA ST. (14-11)

De Lapp 1-2 1-2 3, Vivian Gray 7-16 3-4 19, Mack 3-12 1-2 7, Asberry 1-9 0-0 2, de Sousa 1-3 0-0 2, Gerlich 2-4 0-0 6, Sarr 1-3 1-2 3, Winchester 0-2 0-0 0, Dennis 0-2 0-0 0, Fields 0-0 0-2 0, Olivia Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Rodrigues 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-54 6-12 42

Baylor 17 24 16 12 — 69 Oklahoma St. 9 9 9 15 — 42

3-Point Goals_Baylor 1-6 (Landrum 1-4, Ursin 0-1, Cooper 0-1), Oklahoma St. 4-13 (Gray 2-6, Asberry 0-4, Gerlich 2-3). Assists_Baylor 13 (Landrum 5), Oklahoma St. 6 (de Sousa 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Baylor 45 (Smith 2-11), Oklahoma St. 35 ( 3-7). Total Fouls_Baylor 13, Oklahoma St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,818.

