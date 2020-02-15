Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 2 Baylor 69, Oklahoma St. 42

February 15, 2020 10:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

BAYLOR (23-1)

Cox 4-11 0-0 8, Smith 1-7 4-4 6, Landrum 5-10 1-2 12, Richards 2-7 4-4 8, Ursin 3-4 0-0 6, Bickle 1-1 0-0 2, DeGrate 0-3 0-0 0, Egbo 4-7 2-2 10, Cooper 6-10 3-5 15, Jordyn Oliver 1-2 0-0 2, Trinity Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-62 14-17 69

OKLAHOMA ST. (14-11)

De Lapp 1-2 1-2 3, Vivian Gray 7-16 3-4 19, Mack 3-12 1-2 7, Asberry 1-9 0-0 2, de Sousa 1-3 0-0 2, Gerlich 2-4 0-0 6, Sarr 1-3 1-2 3, Winchester 0-2 0-0 0, Dennis 0-2 0-0 0, Fields 0-0 0-2 0, Olivia Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Rodrigues 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-54 6-12 42

Baylor 17 24 16 12 69
Oklahoma St. 9 9 9 15 42

3-Point Goals_Baylor 1-6 (Landrum 1-4, Ursin 0-1, Cooper 0-1), Oklahoma St. 4-13 (Gray 2-6, Asberry 0-4, Gerlich 2-3). Assists_Baylor 13 (Landrum 5), Oklahoma St. 6 (de Sousa 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Baylor 45 (Smith 2-11), Oklahoma St. 35 ( 3-7). Total Fouls_Baylor 13, Oklahoma St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,818.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins