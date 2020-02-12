No. 2 Baylor 81, TCU 62

TCU (17-5)

Akomolafe 0-4 1-2 1, Bradley 0-1 0-0 0, Heard 3-15 8-10 14, Ray 2-10 0-0 5, Woods 3-9 5-10 11, Berry 6-8 0-0 15, Hellessey 1-2 0-0 3, Morris 4-6 1-1 9, Obinma 0-0 0-0 0, Crain 0-0 0-0 0, Diggs 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 1-3 2-2 4, Puli 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-58 17-25 62

BAYLOR (22-1)

Cox 7-11 2-2 16, Smith 5-7 2-2 12, Cooper 1-7 0-0 3, Landrum 2-6 2-2 7, Richards 4-10 9-10 17, Bickle 0-0 0-0 0, DeGrate 0-1 0-0 0, Egbo 7-8 1-1 15, Trinity Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Jordyn Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Ursin 4-6 2-2 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-57 18-19 81

TCU 13 21 11 17 — 62 Baylor 17 19 22 23 — 81

3-Point Goals_TCU 5-13 (Bradley 0-1, Heard 0-2, Ray 1-5, Berry 3-3, Hellessey 1-1, Payne 0-1), Baylor 3-11 (Cooper 1-5, Landrum 1-4, Ursin 1-2). Assists_TCU 8 (Akomolafe 3), Baylor 23 (Richards 9). Fouled Out_TCU Ray. Rebounds_TCU 29 ( 7-8), Baylor 38 (Smith 4-13). Total Fouls_TCU 20, Baylor 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,271.

