No. 2 Baylor 83, Kansas St. 58

KANSAS ST. (14-13)

Beard 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 4-11 4-4 14, Lee 3-8 2-3 8, Carr 4-10 0-0 9, Harris 7-17 1-2 17, Chapman 0-0 0-0 0, Macke 2-2 2-2 6, Ebert 1-1 0-1 2, Goodrich 0-2 0-0 0, Simmons 0-2 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-57 11-14 58

BAYLOR (27-1)

Cox 10-18 2-2 22, Smith 10-16 3-5 23, Cooper 4-7 0-0 9, Landrum 5-10 2-2 14, Richards 2-3 2-3 6, Bickle 0-1 0-0 0, DeGrate 2-3 1-1 5, Egbo 2-4 0-0 4, Trinity Oliver 0-2 0-0 0, Jordyn Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Ursin 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-66 10-13 83

Kansas St. 12 6 23 17 — 58 Baylor 21 23 17 22 — 83

3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 5-18 (Williams 2-4, Carr 1-5, Harris 2-7, Goodrich 0-1, Simmons 0-1), Baylor 3-7 (Cooper 1-3, Landrum 2-3, Ursin 0-1). Assists_Kansas St. 12 (Williams 5), Baylor 26 (Richards 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas St. 30 (Lee 4-11), Baylor 41 (Smith 5-13). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 14, Baylor 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,976.

