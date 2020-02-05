No. 2 Baylor 97, Kansas 44

KANSAS (12-9)

de Carvalho 1-5 0-0 3, Helgren 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 2-12 2-2 6, Kersgieter 1-7 0-0 2, Thomas 5-9 5-6 19, Stephens 3-8 0-0 6, Merriweather 0-2 1-4 1, Mitchell 2-8 2-3 7, Ramalho 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-52 10-15 44

BAYLOR (20-1)

Cox 2-8 0-0 4, Smith 10-11 3-3 23, Cooper 6-10 0-0 15, Landrum 2-4 0-0 6, Richards 4-5 0-0 8, Bickle 0-1 0-0 0, DeGrate 2-5 0-0 4, Egbo 3-6 4-10 10, Oliver 4-7 1-5 9, Oliver 3-6 1-1 7, Ursin 4-9 2-2 11, Totals 40-72 11-21 97

Kansas 7 10 12 15 — 44 Baylor 28 18 32 19 — 97

3-Point Goals_Kansas 6-23 (de Carvalho 1-5, Franklin 0-4, Kersgieter 0-3, Thomas 4-7, Stephens 0-1, Mitchell 1-3), Baylor 6-13 (Cooper 3-7, Landrum 2-3, Oliver 0-1, Ursin 1-2). Assists_Kansas 9 (Franklin 4), Baylor 24 (Cox 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas 24 (Merriweather 1-5), Baylor 53 (Oliver 4-7). Total Fouls_Kansas 19, Baylor 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,265.

