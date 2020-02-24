Ionescu reaches unprecedented milestone in Oregon’s win

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu became the first player in NCAA history to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds and notched her record 26th career triple-double hours after speaking at Kobe Bryant’s memorial service, leading No. 3 Oregon past fourth-ranked Stanford 74-66 on Monday night.

Ionescu hit the milestone on a defensive rebound with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter and finished with 21 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds in her first triple-double against a top-10 opponent and eighth overall this season to help Oregon (26-2, 15-1 Pac-12) clinch at least a share of its third straight Pac-12 regular-season title.

Ionescu also had a triple-double Friday night at California while playing near her East Bay hometown of Walnut Creek, then delivered her eighth career road triple-double for the Ducks on an emotional day just hours after attending the service for Bryant and daughter, Gianna, in Southern California.

Ionescu got to 1,000 assists in a win at UCLA on Feb. 14. She had her NCAA-record 25th career triple-double at California on Friday night — also most in the men’s or women’s game. She came into Monday’s game needing nine rebounds for the 1,000 mark.

NO. 2 BAYLOR 64, WEST VIRGINIA 39

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Te’a Cooper scored 17 points and Baylor clinched a share of its 10th consecutive Big 12 regular-season championship with a victory over West Virginia.

Baylor (26-1, 15-0 Big 12) cemented the top seed in the conference tournament and won its 56th straight regular-season conference game.

Baylor also won its 44th straight road game in the conference, the nation’s third-longest such streak in the regular season.

The Lady Bears can clinch the title outright with a win Saturday or with a loss by second-place TCU to Texas on Wednesday.

The teams combined to miss their first 14 shots. Baylor emerged from the lull while West Virginia didn’t.

The Mountaineers managed just 19 first-half points and failed to hit a field goal over a 10-minute span of the second and third quarters.

West Virginia (16-10, 6-9) shot 24% from the floor for the game and lost to Baylor for the sixth straight time.

DUKE 70, No. 8 N.C. STATE 65

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Haley Gorecki scored 13 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter to help Duke beat North Carolina State.

Onome Akinbode-James added 12 points and Kyra Lambert had 11 for the Blue Devils (17-10, 11-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their sixth consecutive game.

Leaonna Odom had 10 points as Duke won at N.C. State for the first time since 2013.

The Blue Devils never trailed, holding on after N.C. State cut its 11-point lead in the second quarter to 31-30 at halftime.

Duke scored on its first four possessions of the third quarter and extended its lead to 62-52 on a three-point play by Gorecki with 3:17 remaining in the game.

After the Wolfpack cut the lead to 66-63, Gorecki made a driving layup with 19.4 seconds left.

Elissa Cunane had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead N.C. State (23-4, 12-4), which suffered its third loss in four games. Jada Boyd added 15 points for the Wolfpack.

