No. 2 Gonzaga 71, San Francisco 54

SAN FRANCISCO (17-11)

Kunen 2-6 0-0 4, Lull 2-2 3-4 7, Bouyea 2-10 0-0 4, Minlend 9-18 1-2 22, Ratinho 2-7 0-0 4, Shabazz 5-19 0-0 13, Jurkatamm 0-2 0-0 0, Ryuny 0-2 0-0 0, Raitanen 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 4-6 54.

GONZAGA (27-1)

Kispert 4-7 0-0 11, Petrusev 7-14 2-4 16, Tillie 10-13 1-3 22, Ayayi 1-7 2-2 4, Woolridge 4-7 3-6 12, Gilder 2-4 0-0 4, Timme 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 29-58 8-15 71.

Halftime_San Francisco 31-22. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 6-24 (Minlend 3-5, Shabazz 3-12, Ratinho 0-2, Ryuny 0-2, Bouyea 0-3), Gonzaga 5-13 (Kispert 3-5, Tillie 1-2, Woolridge 1-3, Gilder 0-1, Ayayi 0-2). Fouled Out_Tillie. Rebounds_San Francisco 36 (Lull 14), Gonzaga 35 (Tillie 9). Assists_San Francisco 5 (Bouyea 2), Gonzaga 13 (Woolridge 7). Total Fouls_San Francisco 16, Gonzaga 13. A_6,000 (6,000).

