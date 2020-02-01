No. 2 Gonzaga 83, San Francisco 79

GONZAGA (23-1)

Ayayi 2-6 6-6 12, Woolridge 3-5 1-2 7, Gilder 4-9 3-3 11, Kispert 4-5 1-1 11, Petrusev 8-14 7-12 23, Timme 6-11 7-8 19, Arlauskas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 25-32 83.

SAN FRANCISCO (16-8)

Ratinho 6-13 0-0 14, Bouyea 5-12 1-4 11, Minlend 4-14 3-4 12, Shabazz 4-11 3-4 12, Kunen 2-5 4-4 9, Jurkatamm 1-2 2-4 4, Raitanen 3-6 3-3 11, Lull 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 27-66 18-25 79.

Halftime_San Francisco 43-35. 3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 4-5 (Ayayi 2-2, Kispert 2-2, Gilder 0-1), San Francisco 7-28 (Raitanen 2-5, Ratinho 2-5, Kunen 1-1, Minlend 1-5, Shabazz 1-7, Bouyea 0-5). Fouled Out_Kunen, Lull. Rebounds_Gonzaga 34 (Petrusev 11), San Francisco 32 (Jurkatamm 7). Assists_Gonzaga 8 (Timme 3), San Francisco 7 (Bouyea, Jurkatamm 3). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 21, San Francisco 25. A_3,006 (5,300).

