No. 2 Gonzaga 89, Pepperdine 77

February 16, 2020 12:10 am
 
GONZAGA (26-1)

Kispert 6-13 2-2 19, Petrusev 9-20 9-13 27, Timme 4-6 2-4 10, Ayayi 5-9 0-0 11, Woolridge 4-8 1-2 10, Gilder 3-7 4-4 11, Arlauskas 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 31-63 19-27 89.

PEPPERDINE (14-13)

Ka.Edwards 10-23 1-2 22, Ke.Edwards 4-9 3-3 13, Altman 4-5 2-3 11, Chavez 1-6 0-0 2, Ross 9-18 4-4 23, Polk 1-2 0-0 2, K.Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Ohia Obioha 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-67 10-12 77.

Halftime_Gonzaga 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 8-17 (Kispert 5-8, Gilder 1-2, Woolridge 1-3, Ayayi 1-4), Pepperdine 5-20 (Ke.Edwards 2-5, Altman 1-1, Ross 1-3, Ka.Edwards 1-7, Chavez 0-4). Rebounds_Gonzaga 37 (Petrusev 12), Pepperdine 28 (Ke.Edwards 8). Assists_Gonzaga 20 (Kispert, Gilder 5), Pepperdine 18 (Ross 6). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 13, Pepperdine 20.

