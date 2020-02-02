Listen Live Sports

No. 20 Colorado 78, Southern Cal 57

February 2, 2020 1:14 am
 
COLORADO (17-5)

Wright 3-7 6-6 12, Schwartz 4-10 3-3 12, Parquet 2-4 0-0 5, Bey 6-9 2-4 16, Siewert 5-6 0-0 12, Battey 4-9 0-0 9, Gatling 2-4 2-2 7, Walton 1-2 2-2 5, Kountz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 15-17 78.

SOUTHERN CAL (17-5)

Mathews 4-15 1-2 11, Okongwu 3-8 5-6 11, Rakocevic 3-8 0-0 6, Utomi 3-4 0-0 8, E.Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Mobley 5-8 1-1 12, Weaver 3-8 1-2 7, Adlesh 0-1 0-0 0, Agbonkpolo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 8-11 57.

Halftime_Colorado 33-24. 3-Point Goals_Colorado 9-19 (Bey 2-2, Siewert 2-3, Battey 1-1, Walton 1-1, Gatling 1-3, Parquet 1-3, Schwartz 1-5, Wright 0-1), Southern Cal 5-16 (Utomi 2-3, Mathews 2-5, Mobley 1-2, Adlesh 0-1, Rakocevic 0-2, Weaver 0-3). Rebounds_Colorado 33 (Bey 7), Southern Cal 26 (Okongwu 10). Assists_Colorado 14 (Wright 8), Southern Cal 10 (E.Anderson 4). Total Fouls_Colorado 16, Southern Cal 17. A_5,736 (10,258).

